GAMB Price Down 17.9% This Week (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. In the last week, GAMB has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. GAMB has a market capitalization of $374,846.00 and approximately $6,947.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $439.03 or 0.06071188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029751 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002091 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036375 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001220 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io.

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

