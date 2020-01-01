Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Up to $4.82

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $4.82. Gerdau shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 7,183,916 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GGB shares. ValuEngine cut Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Gerdau alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gerdau SA will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGB. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gerdau during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 1,100.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 2,993.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau Company Profile (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.