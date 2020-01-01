German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.88

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.88 and last traded at $35.64, with a volume of 44287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $950.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.86.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 11.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 41.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in German American Bancorp. by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in German American Bancorp. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in German American Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

