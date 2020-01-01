Gifto (GTO) Trading Up 0.6% This Week

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $5.77 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, Binance, BiteBTC and CoinTiger.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gifto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00191463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.74 or 0.01365476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025367 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00122179 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, BiteBTC, Binance, Upbit, Coinnest, OKEx, Bittrex, Kyber Network, CPDAX, Kryptono, Bancor Network, Cobinhood, CoinTiger, Allbit and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.