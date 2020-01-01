Glacier Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) declared a dividend on Monday, December 30th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th.

Glacier Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Glacier Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

NASDAQ GBCI traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 292,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,224. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $174.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GBCI shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens set a $40.00 price target on Glacier Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

