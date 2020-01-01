Global Water Resources Inc (TSE:GWR) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Global Water Resources Inc (TSE:GWR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Global Water Resources stock traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.31. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.00 and a 1-year high of C$19.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.72.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.