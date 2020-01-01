Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS) Trading Down 1.5%

Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS) was down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $20.20, approximately 916 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

