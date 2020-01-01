Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (NYSEARCA:PGAL) Shares Down 0.7%

Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (NYSEARCA:PGAL) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.17, approximately 4 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0756 per share. This represents a yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

