Global X Scientific Beta US ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIU) Shares Down 1.2%

Global X Scientific Beta US ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIU) shares dropped 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.02 and last traded at $35.06, approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.3397 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCIU. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its position in Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 42.8% during the second quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,150,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares in the last quarter.

