Graft Reaches One Day Volume of $12,893.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Graft has a total market cap of $255,114.00 and $12,893.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Graft has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00627816 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003924 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002076 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001725 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

