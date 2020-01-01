Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.75

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Greencore Group’s previous dividend of $2.45. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Greencore Group stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 267.90 ($3.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,760,000. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 255.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 230.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Greencore Group has a 52-week low of GBX 177.80 ($2.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 282.20 ($3.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greencore Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 243.13 ($3.20).

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

