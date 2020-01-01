Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Trading Down 1.1%

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) shares were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88, approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88.

About Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF)

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

