Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells $44,487.22 in Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $44,487.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $152,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GH stock opened at $78.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 0.22. Guardant Health Inc has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $60.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 40.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 180.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.94) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

