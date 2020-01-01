Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Director Patrick Baeuerle Sells 87,379 Shares

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Director Patrick Baeuerle sold 87,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $1,396,316.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of HARP opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $21.47. The company has a market capitalization of $417.62 million and a PE ratio of -0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.88% and a negative net margin of 1,107.97%. The company had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

