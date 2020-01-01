Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

HA has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Macquarie set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

Shares of HA stock opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.68. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $34.15.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $755.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.85 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,749,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,269,000 after purchasing an additional 47,872 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 6.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,378,000 after purchasing an additional 53,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,060,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 771,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 61.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 400,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 152,300 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

