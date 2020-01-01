HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.05

Shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 1800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A during the third quarter valued at about $990,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A during the third quarter valued at about $2,416,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A during the third quarter valued at about $3,434,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A during the third quarter valued at about $7,920,000. 28.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYAC)

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

