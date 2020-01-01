Head to Head Analysis: Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) vs. FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT)

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FAT Brands and Kura Sushi USA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $18.37 million 2.93 -$1.80 million N/A N/A Kura Sushi USA $64.25 million 3.30 $1.46 million $0.27 94.26

Kura Sushi USA has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands.

Profitability

This table compares FAT Brands and Kura Sushi USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands -12.37% -50.17% -3.99% Kura Sushi USA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FAT Brands and Kura Sushi USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Kura Sushi USA 1 0 4 0 2.60

Kura Sushi USA has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.77%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of FAT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of FAT Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kura Sushi USA beats FAT Brands on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

