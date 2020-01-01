Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.44 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) will announce $41.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.60 million and the highest is $42.11 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year sales of $152.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $152.10 million to $153.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $185.45 million, with estimates ranging from $184.00 million to $186.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCAT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,682,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,119,000. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,101,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,249,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $735,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCAT stock opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

