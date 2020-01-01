Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Director Sells $55,000.00 in Stock

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Director Barry H. Orr sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,458,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.99. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $50.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $140.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.57 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 23.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HTLF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 380.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

