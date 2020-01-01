Helios Technologies Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, January 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Helios Technologies has a payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Helios Technologies to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Shares of HLIO stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,297. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $53.60.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas Britt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $913,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,406.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,421 shares of company stock worth $1,295,728 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

