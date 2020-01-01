Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.01 Per Share

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, November 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.01 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $0.40.

Hingham Institution for Savings has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.20. 2,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $453.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.81. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $163.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.59.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The savings and loans company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.12 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 30.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

