Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 722,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 202% from the previous session’s volume of 239,557 shares.The stock last traded at $16.48 and had previously closed at $16.15.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.70 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $994.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $123.23 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4,860.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 131.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 186.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 440.4% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

