Honest Price Up 2.8% This Week (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Honest has a total market cap of $270,090.00 and $2.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00191318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.59 or 0.01377034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00122251 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com.

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

