Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Trading Up 1.5%

Hostelworld Group PLC (LON:HSW) shares were up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 125.60 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 123.20 ($1.62), approximately 63,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 70,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.40 ($1.60).

HSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Hostelworld Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 145 ($1.91) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 126.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 143.37. The company has a market capitalization of $119.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63.

About Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)

Hostelworld Group Plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company provides software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld flagship brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

