Hub24 (ASX:HUB) Shares Down 0.5%

Hub24 Ltd (ASX:HUB) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$11.22 ($7.96) and last traded at A$11.36 ($8.06), approximately 106,740 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$11.42 ($8.10).

The stock has a market cap of $698.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$11.14 and a 200-day moving average of A$11.88.

About Hub24 (ASX:HUB)

HUB24 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the financial services industry in Australia. It operates through Platform, Licensee, and IT Services segments. The company develops and offers HUB24, an investment and superannuation platform, which is a portfolio administration service for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants, and their clients.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hub24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.