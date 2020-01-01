Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

NASDAQ HURC opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.87. Hurco Companies has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $44.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average of $34.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 428.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hurco Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

