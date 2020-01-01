Hush (HUSH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $854.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Coinroom and Trade Satoshi. Hush has a market cap of $306,700.00 and approximately $854.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hush has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00386090 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00073910 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00118944 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002737 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00001353 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,020,130 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.