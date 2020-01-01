HyperCash Market Capitalization Tops $49.41 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a market cap of $49.41 million and $8.95 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00015341 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Coinnest, EXX and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00190900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.01364158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025461 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00122239 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,469,730 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash.

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Binance, Gate.io, Kucoin, EXX, ZB.COM, OKEx, Coinnest, Bithumb, Huobi, TOPBTC, Cryptopia, Allcoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.