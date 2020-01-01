Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) Receives C$6.24 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.24.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of IMG stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 785,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,771. Iamgold has a 1-year low of C$3.08 and a 1-year high of C$5.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.66.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$362.27 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Iamgold will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

