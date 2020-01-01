iExec RLC Hits Market Capitalization of $35.07 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded up 19.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $35.07 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00006058 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Gatecoin and Ethfinex. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC’s launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Bittrex, HitBTC, Binance, Upbit and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

