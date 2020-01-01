Ignis Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.07 Million (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Ignis has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Ignis has a market cap of $15.88 million and $1.07 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignis token can currently be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, STEX, Indodax and Coinbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ignis alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00191463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.74 or 0.01365476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025367 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00122179 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ignis Profile

Ignis’ launch date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis.

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, Indodax, Upbit, STEX and Vebitcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.