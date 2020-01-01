Ignition (IC) Market Cap Reaches $107,412.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0862 or 0.00001192 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Ignition has traded up 36.6% against the dollar. Ignition has a total market cap of $107,412.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00061218 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00085441 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00001148 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00070431 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,255.93 or 1.00292244 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,259,370 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,198 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.