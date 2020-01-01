IMMURON LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMRN) Trading Up 2.5%

IMMURON LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMRN)’s share price was up 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.74, approximately 1,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 18,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of IMMURON LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Get IMMURON LTD/S alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20.

About IMMURON LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMRN)

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of immunomodulatory polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of various diseases through its oral immunoglobulins platform in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for IMMURON LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMMURON LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.