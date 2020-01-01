Insider Buying: Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Stefano Buono acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 270,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ABEO stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.24. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $8.41.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 123.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 31,883 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,312,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 22,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 58.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABEO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

