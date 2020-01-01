Insider Buying: Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Director Buys 13,673 Shares of Stock

Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Director Jeffrey Anthony Hakala purchased 13,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $53,598.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Anthony Hakala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Jeffrey Anthony Hakala acquired 155,228 shares of Conifer stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $698,526.00.

Shares of CNFR stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Conifer Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 35.86% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that Conifer Holdings Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

