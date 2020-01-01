Insider Buying: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Insider Purchases 72,500 Shares of Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$11,237.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,535,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,338,015.99.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 8th, Robert Disbrow acquired 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Robert Disbrow bought 24,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,185.00.

TSE:PNE opened at C$0.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.11. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.28.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$20.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$21.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

