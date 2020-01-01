Insider Buying: TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF) Insider Purchases 1,800 Shares of Stock

TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF) insider Gary Paul Henson purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $29,376.00.

Shares of NYSE TEAF opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86. TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $20.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAF. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 144,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 49,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 30,913 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

About TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT

There is no company description available for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term.

