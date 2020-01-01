Insider Buying: UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Major Shareholder Acquires 26,065 Shares of Stock

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $354,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 13.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 77.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 38,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

