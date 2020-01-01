Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells 37,500 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) EVP Hari Pillai sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $255,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $848.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71. Bloom Energy Corp has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $16.63.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $233.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.79 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 867.76% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BE shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 25,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.