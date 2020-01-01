Insider Selling: BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Chairman Sells 17,150 Shares of Stock

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Chairman Frank Mccormick sold 17,150 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $613,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,335,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,825,041. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frank Mccormick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Frank Mccormick sold 82,850 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $3,141,672.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $48.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

