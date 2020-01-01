Insider Selling: BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Chairman Sells 82,850 Shares of Stock

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Chairman Frank Mccormick sold 82,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $3,141,672.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,335,895 shares in the company, valued at $50,657,138.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frank Mccormick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Frank Mccormick sold 17,150 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $613,970.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a current ratio of 14.00.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth about $233,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

