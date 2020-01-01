Insider Selling: Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Director Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $155,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher A. Marlett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 31st, Christopher A. Marlett sold 9,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $141,390.00.

NASDAQ CUE opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Cue Biopharma Inc has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.19.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 148.66% and a negative net margin of 1,437.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cue Biopharma Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

CUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 26.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

