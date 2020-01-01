Insider Selling: CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) CEO Sells 13,361 Shares of Stock

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CONE opened at $65.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.69 and a 200-day moving average of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. CyrusOne Inc has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 60.42%.

CONE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim set a $81.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 4,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.