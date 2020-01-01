Insider Selling: Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Powers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, David Powers sold 2,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $412,500.00.

On Monday, November 4th, David Powers sold 2,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

On Friday, October 11th, David Powers sold 2,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $387,500.00.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $168.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52 week low of $110.87 and a 52 week high of $180.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.57 and a 200-day moving average of $158.03.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.11 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

