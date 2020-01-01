Insider Selling: Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) President Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) President Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 116,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,964.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joshua Bixby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $200,200.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05. Fastly Inc has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. Analysts anticipate that Fastly Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 89.0% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 565,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 266,271 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 49.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at about $888,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 78.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at about $814,000. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.49.

