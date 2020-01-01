Insider Selling: Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $194,720.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $202,640.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $202,160.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $201,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Brent Johnson sold 4,300 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $98,900.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $135,180.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Brent Johnson sold 9,800 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $215,208.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Brent Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Brent Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $219,600.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $136,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.82. The company has a market cap of $268.52 million, a PE ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 1.49. Iradimed Corp has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Iradimed had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $9.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Iradimed Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Iradimed by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Iradimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Iradimed by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Iradimed by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Iradimed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

