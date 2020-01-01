Insider Selling: Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) EVP Sells 16,500 Shares of Stock

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Monique S. Matheson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 30th, Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of Nike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $1,527,110.00.

NYSE:NKE opened at $101.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.52. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $101.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the third quarter worth $1,336,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Nike in the third quarter worth $144,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Nike by 110.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $197,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,295 shares during the period. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation acquired a new stake in Nike in the third quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 685.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 344,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

