Insider Selling: Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Insider Sells 1,679 Shares of Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) insider Michael F. Hilton sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $275,305.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,348,821.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael F. Hilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Michael F. Hilton sold 12,100 shares of Nordson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.22, for a total value of $1,769,262.00.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $162.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.85 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.48 and a 200 day moving average of $147.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.79. The company had revenue of $585.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.16 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nordson from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Nordson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Nordson in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

