Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.19.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITCI shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities set a $21.00 target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,774 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $55,885.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,430,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,567,000 after buying an additional 75,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 59.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,416. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

