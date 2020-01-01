Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.13 and last traded at $13.14, 33,812 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 40% from the average session volume of 24,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.0483 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,152,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 51,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

